Cloud commerce marketplace, Pax8 announced a global partnership with DNSFilter. With the new partnership, Pax8 will offer DNS-layer threat protection solutions to managed service providers. DNSFilter provides protection by detecting and blocking malicious site content and blocks more than 9 billion threats in 2022.

Supporting MSP security needs

DNSFilter, founded in 2015, is known for its powerful reporting and management capabilities that were designed for MSPs. DNSFilter’s solutions can be deployed on individual devices through roaming clients, or on the network itself.

Highlights of the DNSFilter offerings include:

Powerful threat detection: DNSFilter catches threats seven days before competitors that use legacy categorization techniques, and DNSFilter has an industry-leading false positive rate of under 1% for deceptive domain classification.

Integration: DNSFilter seamlessly integrates with Azure Active Directory, letting MSPs attach security positioning on individual users as necessary easily and efficiently.

Visibility: DNSFilter built reporting and multi-tenancy features with MSPs in mind to simplify management across clients in one easy-to-use dashboard.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and founder of DNSFilter said,

« DNS is one of the primary layers of the internet that you need to protect, since over 70% of threats traverse the DNS layer. We provide unparalleled ease of deployment for MSPs. In less than five minutes MSPs can have entire customer networks and all activity visible for improved threat monitoring and blocking.” DNSFilter COO Colin Britton adds, “We’re bringing together the Pax8 Marketplace for ease of procurement, along with the easy-to-deploy DNSFilter platform. Not only is Pax8 one of the top distribution channels in the MSP market, but they actually understand how MSPs want to do business. That’s why we’re thrilled to be a Pax8 partner. »