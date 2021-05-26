PayPal has started to collaborate with Arkose Labs to prevent security threats and fight fraud on its Honey shopping and rewards platform. Honey by PayPal is a suite of free tools to help people save time and money when shopping online.

For advance security

Honey provides shoppers with the information that they need to shop with confidence. Honey has helped millions of people find more than $1 billion in savings in the past year.

Assaf Keren, VP, Enterprise Cyber Security at PayPal, said,

“PayPal’s brand is built on the trust of our consumers and we take all steps to prevent fraud and abuse on an ongoing basis. By collaborating with Arkose Labs, we continue to advance security and vigilance to a new level where merchants and consumers alike have even more confidence their transactions are safe.”

Global e-commerce companies trust Arkose Labs to defend against fraud and online abuse. The Arkose Platform classifies traffic based on the underlying intent of users and deploys appropriate countermeasures to remediate attacks in real-time. By going beyond stopping individual attacks, Arkose Labs delivers a long-term solution that deters fraudsters while enhancing a good user experience.

Arkose Labs’ innovative approach to fighting fraud in the e-commerce space includes:

New Account Registration Fraud : Streamlining the account sign-up process and preventing fraudsters from using stolen or fake user credentials to set up bogus accounts.

: Streamlining the account sign-up process and preventing fraudsters from using stolen or fake user credentials to set up bogus accounts. Account Takeover (ATO) : Stopping ATO of user accounts, which allows fraudsters to change user credentials, manipulate delivery schedules and make fraudulent purchases.

: Stopping ATO of user accounts, which allows fraudsters to change user credentials, manipulate delivery schedules and make fraudulent purchases. Web Scraping : Protecting inventory information and other commercially sensitive data from malicious, automated scraping activity.

: Protecting inventory information and other commercially sensitive data from malicious, automated scraping activity. Denial of Inventory : Preventing inventory hoarding from automated bots which add items to shopping carts to prevent legitimate purchases, in order to make money or disrupt a competitor.

: Preventing inventory hoarding from automated bots which add items to shopping carts to prevent legitimate purchases, in order to make money or disrupt a competitor. Card Testing: Detecting large-scale testing of stolen payment credentials on e-commerce checkout pages and preventing fraudulent gift card purchases.

Detecting large-scale testing of stolen payment credentials on e-commerce checkout pages and preventing fraudulent gift card purchases. Credential Testing: Preventing automated scripts from abusing the login and sign-up forms to verify stolen credentials and perform credential stuffing attacks.

