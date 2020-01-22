McAfee announced that its Board of Managers has appointed Peter Leav to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2020.

McAfee Board of Managers has appointed Peter Leav as the new CEO. Leav will also be appointed to McAfee’s Board of Managers. Leav will succeed Chris Young, who has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of McAfee. McAfee soon to be former CEO will remain at McAfee in an advisory role to assist with the transition and will become a Senior Advisor at TPG Capital.

20 years of executive leadership experience

McAfee’s new CEO brings to McAfee more than 20 years of executive leadership experience and a demonstrated track record of leading large-scale technology companies through growth. Leav most recently served as President, CEO and a board member of BMC Software. Before that Leav served as: President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Polycom, Executive Vice President and President, Industry and Field Operations, of NCR Corporation; and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Motorola.

Peter Leav said,

“I am delighted to be joining McAfee at this exciting time for the company and am looking forward to working with the team to pursue the significant growth opportunities ahead. McAfee is one of the largest, most important cybersecurity brands in the world, with a commitment to innovation and excellence. By maintaining the forward-thinking, customer-centric approach that has come to define McAfee, I am confident that we will continue to play a very meaningful role in protecting individuals, businesses and communities from the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape.”

Jon Winkelried, Co-CEO of TPG and Chairman of McAfee said,

“Peter has exactly the right mix of experience and expertise to lead McAfee in its next phase of growth. Building on the significant progress McAfee has made over the last three years, Leav’s experience successfully scaling enterprise technology businesses, along with his strong innovation track record, will help push McAfee further in its mission to create a safer, more secure cybersphere.”

