Security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology solutions provider, phoenixNAP launched its Data Security Cloud platform in Virginia data center. Data Security Cloud aims to help organizations protecting their data and achieving compliance goals. It also provides a way to access enterprise-grade security technologies and expertise.

Predictable monthly costs

Users can deploy Data Security Cloud, which is available on an apex-based model, within hours and it is billed monthly. Organizations can also enhance their security strategies while optimizing IT budgets with predictable monthly costs. The service is currently available in Phoenix, Arizona, and Ashburn, Virginia.

The subscription-based pricing allows for significant budget optimizations. Multi-layered security ensures protection for sensitive and compliance workloads for organizations. It also leverages hardware to provide core protection for the data, network micro-segmentation to strengthen the VM security, automated threat detection, and response, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide increased visibility. William Bell, EVP of Products, phoenixNAP, said,

“Many companies depend on their ability to secure their and their customers’ data. Our main goal with DSC is to make enterprise-grade security technologies accessible to businesses that do not have the resources or skillsets to facilitate this level of security for their production environments in a cloud deployment. We continually build upon its capabilities by adding new features and the new location is certainly a part of this effort to make security available to everyone.”

