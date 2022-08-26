Plex has announced that its systems were breached by third parties and stole a limited subset of accounts’ information.

Those stolen data include passwords as well, however, Plex states that those passwords were stolen in a hashed state, so they are safe.

The payment information of Plex users is kept separately and the hackers did not manage to steal any users’ payment details.

The popular media streaming platform Plex has notified its users that they have been hacked and asks users to change their passwords. In the email, the company states that only a limited subset of the accounts have been compromised.

Payment details are safe

The company states that the stolen data was hashed and secured. Plex adds that the payment information was not stolen at all since they do keep the data separately. They also add the security vulnerability that resulted in the breach is now fixed. Other than those, the company did not provide any more information about this breach; when it happened, who did it, how many people does that “limited subset” include, or so.

After the incident happened, the company also asked its users to change their passwords. The interesting part is that was something like “You might want to change your password, but you know, you might not to as well” kind of request; not urging the users or forcefully sending password change notifications.

Still, many people have rushed to change their user information and password; and they failed because Plex servers could not handle that kind of rush at that time.