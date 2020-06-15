Security firm became the new partnership of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). This partnership brings together CSA’s mission to promote security education and assurance in cloud computing with PowerDMARC’s AI and threat intelligence services.

To improve cloud security

PowerDMARC aims to ensure organizations against phishing and business email compromise (BEC) by providing cutting edge technologies to prevent the same. The partnership with CSA will help PowerDMARC to improve its platform through CSA’s cloud security resources.

PowerDMARC cofounder Faisal Al Farsi said,

“This is the first time we’re partnering with a cloud security organization like CSA. We’ve always made sure we work with the best in any industry. Having been in cloud security for over 11 years, no one fits the bill better than CSA. We’re looking forward to working together for many, many years to come.”

CSA also aims to bring awareness about email security and domain spoofing to the cloud community. PowerDMARC will provide CSA with critical data points from its platform that will facilitate new research into the emerging technology of cloud-based email security.

CSA co-founder and CEO Jim Reavis talked about the new partnership,

“There’s incredible potential in the future of cloud email security solutions. By partnering with PowerDMARC, we will have the chance to investigate how cloud solutions can be leveraged to combat email spoofing, enabling us to actively contribute to building safer cyberspace.”

Last month, PowerDMARC partnered with Melbourne-based information security firm CyberSecOn to boost DMARC compliance rates in A/NZ and ‘bring awareness about email security into the mainstream’.