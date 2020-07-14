PowerDMARC announced a partnership with Katana Technologies. Under the agreement, Katana Technologies became a value-added distributor of PowerDMARC products and services across Australia and New Zealand.

First distribution partner in New Zeland

Katana Technologies offers white-label services of vendor solutions. Along with PowerDMARC, Katana will bring email authentication services to organizations in New Zealand.

Faisal Al Farsi, Co-Founder and CEO of PowerDMARC talked about the partnership, said,

“Katana will be our first distribution partner in New Zealand. We’re looking forward to exploring new, uncharted avenues with businesses throughout Oceania. The people at Katana are highly specialized in their domain and selective with their partners. We’re very fortunate for this opportunity to do business with them.”

PowerDMARC’s platform is lightweight and efficient, which is everything we’re looking for in a partner’s product. We are looking forward to great things to come, according to Steve Rielly, Founder of Katana Technologies.