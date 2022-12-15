Proofpoint announced the acquisition of Illusive, an identity threat detection company, which is expected to close by January 2023.

Proofpoint will enhance its information protection platforms by adding proactive identity risk discovery and remediation.

Proofpoint will equip enterprises with unprecedented insights into their privileged access attack surface and uniquely powerful control to better protect their Very Attacked People.

Cybersecurity and compliance company, Proofpoint announced the acquisition of Illusive, an identity threat detection and response company. The acquisition is expected to be closed in January of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Proactive identity risk discovery and remediation

With the acquisition, Proofpoint aims to enhance its position in the market and its information protection platforms by adding proactive identity risk discovery and remediation. The company is also improving its post-breach defense capabilities to provide a unified solution that extends protection across the entire attack chain for critical threats like ransomware​ and data breaches.

Acquisition of Illusive will enable Proofpoint to equip enterprises with insights into their privileged access attack surface and control to better protect their Very Attacked People. Together, Proofpoint and Illusive will deliver comprehensive identity security as part of Proofpoint’s threat protection platform including:

Automatic discovery and remediation of identity vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them with Illusive Spotlight : With its agentless approach, Illusive Spotlight delivers unparalleled visibility into vulnerable identities by scanning directory structures (e.g., Active Directory), privileged access management (PAM) solutions, endpoints, servers, and services, revealing the gaps between the intention of an organization’s identity security policies and the reality of their environment.

Detection and response to identity threats to stop privilege escalation and lateral movement to critical assets with Illusive Shadow: U nlike other deception technologies that deploy agents or honeypots which can tip off or be exploited by the attacker, Illusive Shadow’s agentless architecture prevents attacker detection and is undefeated in over 150 red team exercises. It allows organizations to deterministically accelerate threat detection by identifying threats based on attacker interaction with deceptions, not probabilistic controls based on signatures or behaviors.

Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy at Proofpoint said,

« It’s currently far too easy for an attacker to turn one compromised identity into an organization-wide ransomware incident or data breach. The acquisition of Illusive reinforces Proofpoint’s commitment to innovation and growth, bringing market-defining technology to make threat actors’ jobs as difficult as possible. »