Global consulting firm and a Microsoft Gold Partner Protiviti announced its new cybersecurity offerings. The new solutions address the increasing need for enterprises to manage their cyber risks more effectively. New services to accelerate the enterprise adoption of Microsoft Security Solutions and enable consistent processes and standardized compliance. These new solutions are designed to provide with foundational stability to quickly address current business requirements, operational efficiencies and the changing needs of customers.

Microsoft Azure Vulnerability Management and Sentinel Implementation Services

The solutions provide managed vulnerability assessment services to help clients identify, assess and manage business and security risks which also includes reacting quickly to newly discovered vulnerabilities within the environment. Vulnerability Management options include:

Periodic targeted vulnerability assessments of public web applications, network and IoT/industrial control systems

Automated compliance policies that evaluate and enforce compliance with HIPAA, SOX, PCI-DSS, NIST, FedRAMP, ISO27001 and UKNHS

Configuration and compliance evaluations for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Cloud Application Security (MCAS), Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to drive configuration priorities

While assisting clients using Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Protiviti takes a holistic approach. Protiviti uses Microsoft Azure Sentinel to understand their information security and privacy risks and supporting their ability to address them. Protiviti supports Azure Sentinel’s capabilities with: