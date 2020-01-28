PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb have unveiled a joint solution called Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous.

Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous, PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb‘s joint solution, gives organizations a continuous and comprehensive view of their external attack surface and enables them to measure the cybersecurity resilience of their supply chain, illuminate their exposure in the dark web, and train their employees. The new solution consolidates ImmuniWeb’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence technology with the addition of PwC’s multidimensional risk management expertise in cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation.

Rapidly evolving cyber-risks

Yan Borboën, Partner, Risk Assurance & Cybersecurity at PwC said,

“Our clients are exposed to rapidly evolving cyber-risks. We at PwC are convinced that a company’s vulnerability is measured along three dimensions: people, processes and technology. We’re also convinced that cybersecurity can no longer be a matter of a few days a year. Thanks to our partnership with ImmuniWeb and our Continuous CARE, our cybersecurity experts now have the ability to tackle these three dimensions and to provide our clients with a permanent protection against cyber-risks.”

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder of ImmuniWeb said,