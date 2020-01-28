PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb have unveiled a joint solution called Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous.
Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous, PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb‘s joint solution, gives organizations a continuous and comprehensive view of their external attack surface and enables them to measure the cybersecurity resilience of their supply chain, illuminate their exposure in the dark web, and train their employees. The new solution consolidates ImmuniWeb’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence technology with the addition of PwC’s multidimensional risk management expertise in cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation.
Rapidly evolving cyber-risks
Yan Borboën, Partner, Risk Assurance & Cybersecurity at PwC said,
“Our clients are exposed to rapidly evolving cyber-risks. We at PwC are convinced that a company’s vulnerability is measured along three dimensions: people, processes and technology. We’re also convinced that cybersecurity can no longer be a matter of a few days a year. Thanks to our partnership with ImmuniWeb and our Continuous CARE, our cybersecurity experts now have the ability to tackle these three dimensions and to provide our clients with a permanent protection against cyber-risks.”
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder of ImmuniWeb said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News
“At ImmuniWeb, we work hard to continue delivering value and excellence at an unbeatable price to our valued clients and partners. Being a technology company, we perceive immense value in the human expertise delivered by PwC when it comes to providing a reliable solution, even in the most untrivial situations. The new offering liberalises foundational cybersecurity services, making them easily accessible to everyone in the global market, regardless of their financial capacity or technical skills.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply