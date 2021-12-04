Qualys a cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions company announced Bill Berutti joined its Board of Directors. Bill is a cloud industry veteran with extensive experience in cloud and enterprise software.

Executive positions for 17 years

Bill is the former CEO and board member of Plex Systems, a software-as-a-service manufacturing solutions company. From 2014 to 2018, Bill was president of cloud and enterprise solutions at BMC Software. Previously, he spent 17 years in various executive positions at PTC delivering solutions to manufacturers.

He is currently a board member at aPriori, a product cost software company, and Park Place Technologies, a data center hardware maintenance company. Bill holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Miami University

Sandra Bergeron, Chair of the Board, at Qualys said,

« Bill has an impressive track record of experience scaling and growing cloud companies, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Qualys board. I look forward to working with him and value his seasoned guidance, which will help us as we continue to implement our long-term vision and growth strategy. »

