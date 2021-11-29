Qualys announced it achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services, Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes the successful integration of the Qualys Cloud Agent with AWS Graviton Service.

AWS Graviton2 ARM architecture

The new integration allows joint customers to take advantage of the cost savings of AWS Graviton2 ARM architecture while leveraging Qualys’ innovative Cloud Platform to secure their critical assets with a single IT, security, and compliance platform. Using the Qualys Cloud Agent, customers can easily activate multiple Qualys applications such as our game-changing VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) app to build a streamlined workflow on AWS.

Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys said,

“Qualys is proud to build on its history of innovation and to work with AWS on its next-generation Graviton2 processor. Our customers leverage the Qualys Cloud Platform to prevent, detect, and remediate cyber threats across their enterprise. Now they can achieve their security and compliance goals while benefitting from the cost efficiency and performance of modern infrastructure like AWS Graviton.”

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates Qualys as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

