Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions provider, Qualys announced that it has collaborated with Red Hat to drive greater security for both the container and host operating system for Red Hat OpenShift. With the collaboration, Qualys is now offering a unique approach providing a containerized Qualys Cloud Agent that extends security to the operating system.

Qualys Cloud Agent

The Cloud Agent for Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS on OpenShift combined with the Qualys solution for Container Security is capable of providing continuous discovery of packages and vulnerabilities for the complete Red Hat OpenShift stack. It is built on the Qualys Cloud Platform and seamlessly integrates with users’ vulnerability management workflows, reporting, and metrics. The Qualys Cloud Agent for Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS on Red Hat OpenShift helps customers:

See the Full Inventory – Continuous visibility of installed software, open ports, and Red Hat Security Advisories (RHSA) for all Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS nodes with comprehensive reporting.

Manage Host Hygiene – Fully integrated on the Qualys Cloud Platform to automatically detect and manage host status related to patches and compliance adherence for known vulnerabilities.

Easily Deploy to the Host – Simplified deployment via the Qualys Cloud Agent to secure the host operating system. This approach eliminates the need to modify the host, open ports, or manage credentials.

Get Complete Coverage – Full coverage of Red Hat OpenShift and Qualys Container security delivers comprehensive visibility from the host operating system through to images and containers running on OpenShift.

Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys said,

“As security teams look to support modern applications built on cutting edge technology like Red Hat OpenShift, they need to secure both the running container images and the underlying OpenShift cluster. By collaborating with Red Hat, we have built a unique approach to secure Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS that provides complete control over containerized workloads enhancing Qualys’ ability to help customers discover, track, and continuously secure containers.”

