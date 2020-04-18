Qualys, a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, announced the availability of its VMDR – Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response solution.

A single solution against vulnerability

VMDR can discover, assess, prioritize, and patch critical vulnerabilities in real-time and across the global hybrid-IT landscape under a single solution. VMDR identifies all known and unknown assets on global hybrid-IT and then it quickly focuses on the most urgent one by using advanced correlation and machine learning.

Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys, said,

“We are proud to bring our VMDR offering to market. It is the culmination of many years of effort to make vulnerability management an end-to-end solution that cuts across the entire hybrid environment and one that is real time, accurate, easy to deploy and operate. I would like to thank our customers who have helped in this endeavor and our engineers, who, despite the current difficulty, have been working from home to finalize and ship VMDR.”

After analyzing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, with the push of a button, VMDR deploys the most relevant patch to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and threats across any size environment.

Rik Turner, the principal analyst, Omdia, talked about VMDR, saying,

“VMDR brings Vulnerability Management to the next level as it provides customers with a comprehensive platform that is easy to use and deploy across complex hybrid environments, which are a challenge for companies to secure. Furthermore, VMDR is cloud-native and built with scale in mind; it uses a scanning agent and passive scanning technology to provide accurate telemetry, which positions Qualys to move further into cloud security and traditional enterprise solutions such as EDR and SIEM.”

Response to Rapid7 campaign

Qualys responded to the Rapid7 campaign titled, “It’s Time to Quit Qualys; 10 reasons why Rapid7 is worth the switch” against VMDR. Qualys organized a meeting on Thursday, April 16, at 11 am PT for Qualys’ Response to Rapid7 Campaign.

Courtot talked about Rapid7’s campaign, saying,

“While in the past, we have ignored competitors’ marketing campaigns encouraging our customers to switch solutions, we have decided to call out the many fabricated claims in this Rapid7 campaign. At this critical point in time when the capability of businesses to fend off hackers has been significantly reduced, security has become even more vital. Our priority must be to help customers rather than take this dire moment to attack competitors. Yet, these claims made by Rapid7 are misleading and, in quite a few cases, blatantly false, which leaves Qualys no choice but to contest them one by one in a public forum.”

To showcase the solution’s new approach to vulnerability management, Qualys is hosting an online event, VMDR Live, on April 21, at 11 am PT. Users and security professionals will see an in-depth demo and they can ask questions in the Q&A session. It is possible to register via https://www.qualys.com/vmdrlive