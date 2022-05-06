Quantum computers have been developed for many years and they finally reached a state where we can utilize them; although very limited people can access them. When quantum computing becomes more accessible to more people, it will bring some risks to our current understanding of cyber security. Because quantum computers are so efficient at repeated tasks, they will be able to crack every key immediately that we measure today as “unbreakable for 200+ years” for traditional computing technologies.

Easily breaking public keys

US president Joe Biden has signed a national security memorandum for implementing measures toward the danger of quantum computers. According to the memorandum, quantum computers have the potential to cause great risk by breaking public keys. This will enable jeopardizing communications, undermining control systems for critical infrastructure, easily breaching security protocols for online financial transactions and many other illegal actions by people with malicious intentions.

This memorandum will start the efforts for security measures against the quantum computing threat. While we have only mentioned the risk in the general accessibility of quantum computing, it will also be a great weapon for some governments around the world. And this risk is even closer since a nation manages to develop a quantum computer, the governments will likely be the first ones to utilize it, for reasons.

The White House’s step might end up being a weak-up call as well; it might trigger other countries’ cyber security agencies to start the preparations for quantum computer-resistant security technologies.

You can read the full document by clicking here