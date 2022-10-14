Crypto-diverse management platform provider Quantum Xchange is entering the European market with a new strategic partnership with Warpcom.

Crypto-diverse management platform provider, Quantum Xchange announced the company’s entry into the European market after signing a strategic partnership with Iberian ITC services firm Warpcom, acquired by Evolutio in November of 2021, a multinational cloud-services company. With the agreement, Warpcom will offer Phio Trusted Xchange by Quantum Xchange as part of its cybersecurity technologies and managed services portfolio.

Phio Trusted Xchange

Phio TX is a unique key delivery system, capable of working with an organization’s existing cryptographic infrastructure to make it immediately quantum-safe. Warpcom customers, partners, and prospects can benefit from the platform allowing organizations to execute an enterprise crypto policy that evolves in lockstep with the evolving threat environment, advances in computing, and everyday cybersecurity risks.

Phio TX can work in tandem with conventional encryption systems and any TCP/IP connection to send a second symmetric key, out-of-band, down a separate quantum-protected tunnel and mesh network to multiple transmission points with no bump in the wire, no new hardware on the critical path.

The platform also supports all Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms being evaluated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is FIPS 140-2 validated and 140-3 pending, and meets the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) protocol for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange said,

« We are pleased to have Warpcom as an anchor partner in the European market. Their proven track record, knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese speaking markets, and skilled team of technology professionals is unmatched. Together, we will usher in the future of encryption and secure communications, bringing crypto-diversification and quantum-safety to Warpcom’s cybersecurity, network infrastructure, data center interconnects, and multi-cloud service offerings and client deployments. »