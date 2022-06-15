Post-quantum cybersecurity company, QuSecure announced a new partnership with DataBridge Sites, a data center provider supporting off-site business-critical IT environments, to introduce its Quantum-as-a-Service orchestration platform, QuProtect. It will be the industry’s first end-to-end post-quantum cybersecurity software-based solution. QuProtect is uniquely designed to be able to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum resilience using quantum secure channels.

Post-quantum cryptography

With the partnership, QuProtect will be the first and only PQC solution available as a service for the data centers. The partnership also marks the first step in providing a production-level environment in a data center for commercial and governmental organizations. QuProtect, which is currently deployed at DataBridge, allows organizations to start testing and becoming familiar with PQC.

QuProtect provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The new solution utilizes an end-to-end, Quantum-Security-as-a-Service architecture to address the ecosystem’s vulnerable aspects. It also combines zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The approach is designed around the data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used. Mike Lozupone, Director of business development at DataBridge Sites said,

« Our team is very excited to now be home to the QuSecure environment, which is the first PQC software that is currently live in a data center. Our company sees the quantum computing industry as a rapid growth area that can be used widespread through the commercial and federal marketplace. QuSecure’s unique offering will add to our ecosystem of service providers for clients to utilize. DataBridge sees this partnership as being mutually beneficial, and we feel fortunate to work with companies like QuSecure as their business continues to grow. We expect new customers to be driven to our facility to benefit from the combination of QuSecure’s quantum security offerings and the infrastructure scale and physical security provided by DataBridge Sites. »