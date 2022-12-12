Rackspace confirmed that the recent incident was a ransomware attack and warned users against scammers impersonating the support team.

More than two-thirds of our customers on the Hosted Exchange environment are back on email and all customers have been offered support to transition to Microsoft 365.

Rackspace continues to work on getting all customers back up and running while helping the remaining Hosted Exchange customers in the transition to Microsoft 365.

In early December, Rackspace announced that the company is experiencing issues, which also affected its users trying to access the Outlook Web App. The company decided to offer Microsoft 365 Exchange Plan 1 licenses to affected users while working on the issue. The company started an investigation with a cyber defense firm and finally announced that it was a ransomware attack.

Opportunity for scammers

According to the latest announcement, at least two-thirds of the company’s customers are migrated to Microsoft 365 and the company offers technical help to those who are affected. The company stated that,

« In situations like these, it’s common for scammers and cybercriminals to try to take advantage. Please be assured that while Rackers will continue to reach out to you to provide support in transitioning to Microsoft 365 and get your email back up and running, there are important ways that you can distinguish legitimate Racker outreach from unauthorized individuals claiming to be Rackers: Emails from Rackspace will only have the domain name @rackspace.com without any special characters or numbers Phone interactions with Rackspace support will not include requests for login credentials, or personal information such as social security numbers or driver’s licenses. Please log in to your control panel to review pre-established security procedures. »

While the company is working to get all customers back up and running, Rackers and the Microsoft Fast Track team is standing by to support the remaining Hosted Exchange customers in the transition to the more modern Microsoft 365. The company also announced that the incident didn’t affect the email archiving service, which continues to operate as usual.