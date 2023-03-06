Radware’s new suite includes Cloud DDoS Protection Service, Cloud Web Application Firewall Service, API Protection, Bot Manager, and Client-Side Protection.

It defends against attacks ranging from HTTP DDoS and bot attacks to OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks, API abuse, and supply-chain attacks like formjacking.

Radware introduced a new solution, which secures the data path between an end user’s browser and third-party services in the application supply chain.

Cyber security and application delivery solutions provider, Radware announced the availability of new features for its Cloud Application Protection Services. To be able to provide complete visibility and control, Radware’s suite combines multiple application protection solutions in a platform that is manageable through a single pane of glass.

360-degree application protection

Radware’s suite includes Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service, Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Service, API Protection, Bot Manager, and recently released Client-Side Protection. The suite is also CDN agnostic and available with fully managed services.

With its advanced automation feature, the platform can protect applications and their APIs across on-prem, private and public clouds, and Kubernetes environments. It provides protection against application layer attacks, ranging from HTTP DDoS and bot attacks to OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks, API abuse, and supply-chain attacks like formjacking.

Radware also introduced a new Client-Side Protection solution to secure the data path between an end user’s browser and third-party services in the application supply chain. The solution continually monitors third-party JavaScript services and client-side activity and sends alerts and blocks suspicious requests automatically. It features:

End-to-end automation: Auto-discovery and mapping of third-party JavaScript services as well as risk assessment and mitigation can be automatically triggered by risk level to reduce overhead and bridge the skills gap.

Granular mitigation and surgical enforcement: When blocking a domain, nefarious requests can be isolated to avoid disrupting vital third-party services.

Real-time risk assessment: For each new domain or URL added to the supply chain, risk notifications are immediately delivered, so organizations have the visibility needed to make informed decisions about their third-party services.

Gabi Malka, chief operating officer of Radware said,