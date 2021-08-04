Cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provider, Radware and secure hybrid infrastructure solutions provider, INAP announced an expanded partnership. With the partnership, INAP plans to deploy Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services to organizations.

Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection

Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services will expand INAP’s portfolio to meet cybersecurity requirements. The duo’s combined offering will be able to support a wide range of industries, including ad tech, healthcare, healthcare tech, entertainment and gaming, financial services, SaaS, ISF, and more. Jennifer Curry, executive vice president of technology and product at INAP said,

“The acceleration of digital transformation by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of cryptocurrency has increased the threat landscape that companies face. The threats are more sophisticated, and our partnership with Radware provides our customers with a best-in-class suite of advanced network defense services.”

See more Cyber Security News