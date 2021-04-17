Radware announced that the company has strengthened its cloud DDoS attack mitigation capacity to 8 Tbps. The company is also opening an additional new cloud scrubbing center in Amsterdam, expanding the number of scrubbing centers to 14 deployed globally.

14 scrubbing centers

The company’s 14 scrubbing centers are globally connected in full mesh mode using Anycast-based routing to allow mitigating DDoS attacks closest to their points of origin. Radware also deployed clusters of its DefensePro attack mitigation devices, equipped with Radware’s security algorithms with unique attack mitigation capabilities. Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Services, Radware, said,

“The recent ransom DDoS campaign that raged globally from September to December 2020 involved massive IoT botnet DDoS attacks, as well as other sophisticated, targeted attacks on organizations’ DNS infrastructure. Radware’s leading DDoS algorithms and mitigation technology, in conjunction with our ability to offer one of the largest mitigation capacities in the world, enables us to consistently stay ahead of threats, even the largest and most sophisticated DDoS attacks, while ensuring service availability.”

