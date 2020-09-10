Radware, a provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has appointed Mr. Stanley B. Stern and Ms. Naama Zeldis to serve as independent directors of Radware’s Board of Directors. Mr. Stern and Ms. Zeldis will serve as members of the Board until the Company’s upcoming 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

To strengthen strategic plans for growth

Mr. Stern is currently the chairman of the board of directors of AudioCodes and serves as a member of the boards of directors of Ormat Technologies, as well as several other companies. Ms. Zeldis currently was the CEO of Aquarius-Spectrum and is also currently serving as a member of the board of directors of Orbit Technologies. Ms. Zeldis has also worked as a member of the boards of directors of several other companies that are at the forefront of the Israeli industry, including Metalink, Nova Measuring Instruments. Zeldis has also served as CFO for a variety of leading high-tech and industrial companies such as Tahal Group, Netafim, and Electronic Data Systems.

Yehuda Zisapel, Chairman of Radware’s Board of Directors, talked about the appointment, said,

“Both new board members bring a wealth of experience, talent, and energy to Radware’s board,” said M“We are very fortunate to have them by our side. Mr. Stern’s more than 30 years of experience across the financial, M&A and technology sectors, combined with Ms. Zeldis financial acumen and strong operational expertise will add a valuable perspective to our board. We are looking forward to integrating their advice and experience into our strategic plans for growth.”

In addition to these appointments, Mr. Avraham Asheri is stepping down for medical reasons after serving on the Radware board for 11 years. Mr. Joel Maryles is stepping down from Radware’s Board.

