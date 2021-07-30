SonicWall published the mid-year update to the 2021 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report. According to the report, in the first half of 2021, ransomware attacks skyrocketed and the company is analyzing how threat actors are using any means possible for their malicious intents.

304.7 million

SonicWall stated that ransomware is now more prevalent than ever. During the first half of 2021, the company recorded a global ransomware volume of 304.7 million, which surpasses 2020’s full-year total, which was 304.6 million. SonicWall also stated that Ryuk, Cerber, SamSam top families of the year, making up 64% of all ransomware volume.

SonicWall’s report says that the top five countries most impacted by ransomware in the first half of 2021 were the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, and Brazil. SonicWall Capture Labs threat researchers also recorded alarming ransomware spikes across key verticals, including government (917%), education (615%), healthcare (594%), and retail (264%) organizations. Bill Conner, President and CEO of SonicWall said,

“In a year driven by anxiety and uncertainty, cybercriminals have continued to accelerate attacks against innocent people and vulnerable institutions. This latest data shows that sophisticated threat actors are tirelessly adapting their tactics and embracing ransomware to reap financial gain and sow discord. With remote working still widespread, businesses continue to be highly exposed to risk, and criminals are acutely aware of uncertainty across the cyber landscape. It’s crucial that organizations move toward a modern Boundless Cybersecurity approach to protect against both known and unknown threats, particularly when everyone is more remote, more mobile, and less secure than ever.”

