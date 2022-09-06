Trend Micro saw a 75% increase in ransomware attacks targeting Linux systems in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

attacks targeting systems in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. There were 67 active RaaS and extortion groups and over 1,200 victim organizations that were reported in the first six months.

and extortion groups and over 1,200 victim organizations that were reported in the first six months. Unpatched vulnerabilities add to a growing digital attack surface many organizations are struggling to manage securely.

Cybersecurity company, Trend Micro stated that the company predicts an increase in ransomware attacks that target Linux servers and embedded systems in the near future. In the first half of 2022, attacks on these systems increased by double-digit, year-on-year. The ransomware-as-a-service model is also a source of profit for ransomware developers and affiliates.

52% more threats in 1H 2022

Trend Micro stated that the primary attack vector for ransomware attacks is vulnerability exploitation. Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative published advisories on 944 vulnerabilities in the first half, with a 23% year-on-year increase. The number of critical bug advisories published soared by 400% YoY. The report said,

63 billion threats blocked by Trend Micro in 1H 2022

52% more threats in the first half of the year than the same period in 2021

Government, manufacturing, and healthcare are the top three sectors targeted by malware

Also, unpatched vulnerabilities are increasing the organization’s attack surface, making it harder to protect its environment against APT groups and their malware tools. According to the report, 43% of global organizations believe it is “spiraling out of control.”

Trend Micro also pinpoints Black Basta, a new ransomware group that emerged in the first half of 2022 and hit 50 organizations within two months. While many APTs are hunting large enterprises, SMBs are also increasingly popular targets. Jon Clay, VP of threat intelligence for Trend Micro, said,

« New and emerging threat groups continue to evolve their business model, focusing their attacks with even greater precision. That’s why it’s essential that organizations get better at mapping, understanding, and protecting their expanding digital attack surface. A single, unified cybersecurity platform is the best place to start. »

Trend Micro 2022 Midyear Cybersecurity Report can be found on the company’s official website.