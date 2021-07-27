Security analytics and automation provider, Rapid7 announced that the company has acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay approximately $335 million in cash and stock, subject to adjustments.

Cloud-native external threat detection

The acquisition will allow the company to combine its community-infused threat intelligence and understanding of customer environments with IntSights’ external threat intelligence skills. The combination aims to provide customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, relevant insights, and proactive threat mitigation for organizations.

The acquisition will also enhance the company’s cloud-native extended detection and response offering by providing high-quality, high-fidelity alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times. Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO of Rapid7 said,

“Cybersecurity is a lopsided battle today and the odds consistently favor attackers. Both IntSights and Rapid7 have a shared belief that organizations will succeed only when they have a unified view of internal and external threats, complete with contextualized intelligence and automated threat mitigation which will allow security teams to focus on the most critical threats. We look forward to working with IntSights to make this vision a reality for our customers.”

