Security analytics and automation services provider, Rapid7 announced its plans to open a new office in Tampa, Florida. The new office will open its doors at Industrious, a shared workspace in Florida, with the intention of expanding and taking up a permanent residence next year.

2,000 employees

The Boston-based Rapid7 has approximately 2,000 employees. The company also has 9 offices in North America and 14 offices in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia. According to the announcement, Rapid7 plans to expand in the Tampa area because it is one of the top emerging tech cities and is known for its renowned universities and skilled military cybersecurity experts. With the Tampa office, the company will add over 100 roles focused on data and software engineering, development, customer support, IT, and human resources.

Rapid7 also announced that the company aims to reach prospects in the military community due to the great success and natural synergies with former military service members who had joined the company. Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7 said,

“We are committed to investing in our workforce and attracting the right talent that will support our continued innovation and ability to serve our customers. We did a lot of research on numerous cities to identify where the best talent was to grow and build our teams, and Tampa was a clear winner. We’re excited to expand our footprint and make Tampa one of our new homes. This location will give us prime access to the current ecosystem of this rapidly growing tech hub as well as the emerging talent from the local universities and colleges.”

