Reblaze announced the general availability of Curiefense. Reblaze is cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider. Curiefense is a unified, open-source security platform protecting cloud-native applications and APIs in the enterprise.

An open platform, collaboration-driven model

Reblaze has launched Curiefense to address cloud-native security needs and obliterate these challenges by adopting an open platform, collaboration-driven model. Curiefense builds upon modern practices such as GitOps and provides native security support for containerized deployments such as Kubernetes and service meshes such as Istio.

Tzury Bar Yochay, CTO and co-founder of Reblaze, said,

“The range, frequency and severity of cyberattacks is ever-evolving and security is no longer just a CISO/CSO issue; it’s a developer issue. Open source is the new frontier for security companies. To defend the modern enterprise, collaboration is key. We are excited to announce Curiefense and partner with the Envoy, Kubernetes and other cloud native communities to bring enterprise security to developers at scale.”

