Red Hat OpenShift 4.12 now has new features that make it easier to scale workloads across the hybrid cloud , while still maintaining security.

Red Hat OpenShift is a hybrid cloud platform as a service built around Linux containers orchestrated and managed by Kubernetes on a foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The latest release, Red Hat OpenShift 4.12, has new features that make it easier to scale workloads across the hybrid cloud without compromising security.

Hybrid cloud with security as the focus

Red Hat OpenShift 4.12 provides new enhancements that help organizations mitigate risks and comply with compliance requirements across increasingly complex IT environments.

The new Security Profiles Operator makes it easier to distribute and use security profiles such as Seccomp and SELinux in a Kubernetes cluster. The Security Profiles Operator is intended to facilitate Seccomp or SELinux profile creation while managing profiles across nodes and namespaces. This enables IT teams to create security profiles that grant container processes only the required privileges.

The Compliance Operator has been improved to assist Red Hat OpenShift administrators in running compliance scans and providing solutions for issues discovered. With the addition of PriorityClass, administrators now have greater control over their computing and memory resources, resulting in more accurate results and ensuring that each cluster remains compliant.

Users may now configure firewall rules at the node level with the new Ingress Node Firewall Operator, allowing them to better control network traffic in and out of the node for increased security.

The new Network Observability Operator delivers observable network traffic metrics, flows, topology, and tracing for a full understanding of network traffic.

OpenShift 4.12 has new features that make it easier for IT teams to meet the needs of their technology departments.

starting with Red Hat OpenShift 4.12, users will now have 24 months of support.

According to Red Hat’s 2023 Global Tech Outlook, security is the top IT funding priority across all regions and almost all industries, with 44% of respondents rating it as a top three funding priority. When asked about their top goals for digital transformation, people in the same poll prioritized security over innovation.

Joe Fernandes, Vice President and General Manager of Hybrid Cloud Platforms at Red Hat says:

« IT security is a demand that spans all organizations, regardless of region or industry, especially as they seek to balance cloud-native innovation with hardened IT infrastructure. Red Hat is committed to making this choice a non-factor for our customers, providing the capabilities that allows them to embrace cloud-native technologies with greater operational confidence. With Red Hat OpenShift 4.12, organizations can better scale applications across clouds with integrated tools with an expanded suite of capabilities to meet stringent security and compliance requirements no matter where they run on the hybrid cloud. »

Red Hat OpenShift 4.12 is now available for everyone. Click here to obtain it.