Reflectiz recently signed a strategic marketing agreement with NessPRO – Ness’ software products group. According to the agreement, NessPRO will market Reflectiz’s website security platform as part of its portfolio of cyber security solutions.

Addressing risks from external components

The Reflectiz platform addresses the growing number of security and privacy risks arising from external components installed on websites. It monitors them remotely – without becoming a risk itself – using AI and big data analysis to pinpoint which external components could pose security risks.

Third- and fourth-party components – including social media elements, advertisements, analytics tools, authentication applications, accessibility mechanisms, and client-side-based development environments – may number in the tens or even hundreds across any number of corporate domains.

As these are managed by external service providers, they could undergo changes or upgrades that easily bypass an organization’s cyber protection framework – encouraging threat actors to infiltrate the site and steal sensitive business and customer data.

Idan Cohen, Reflectiz CEO and co-founder said,

« Every day, someone is adding yet another component to the corporate website – CRM, marketing automation, shopping carts, etc. – and no one has the time, resources, or control to ensure they are safe. Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t a threat. Working with NessPRO helps us move closer to realizing our goal – protecting the corporate crown jewels and their client and employee data, reducing risks and accelerating digital transformation. »

