The volume of cyberattacks increased and varied with shifting toward remote work in the past year. Workload protection services provider Carbon Black surveyed 3,542 CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs to determine the relationship between work from home and cyberattacks. The survey with respondents from several industries and 14 countries shows an increase in cyberattacks due to the shift towards remote work.

France is at the top of cyber vulnerability

Atlas VPN analyzed the increase in attacks on a country-by-country basis. France is the country that saw a significant increase in the number of attacks due to the shift to a work-from-home environment.

Australia is the second most affected country, where 89% of cybersecurity professionals reported that attacks increased. Japan and the United Kingdom occupy the third and fourth spot on the list as they have the same ratio. 86% of respondents in both countries stating that they had a significant rise in cyber threats in the last 12 months.

Saudi Arabia followed the UK with an 84% ratio. Considering that the average line was 78%, Netherlands, Singapore, UEA were the other countries at the line. It is essential to say that the USA at the lower side of the scale, with 63% of cybersecurity professionals stating a rise in cyber threats in the last 12 months.

Not only the volume but also the varies of cyberattacks has been affected by remote work. In addition, 79% of respondents proved that attacks had become more sophisticated. In addition, the companies that had a cyberattack reported having an average of 2.35 breaches per year. The report shows that in 80% of the breaches, the incident was material.

How to protect yourself when working remotely?

Using a VPN is one of the best ways to protect your information against spying. While using a VPN, you should not turn off your device if you use the same device for work and personal purposes. It is also recommended not to use public Wİ-Fi while working.

During the pandemic, there are many scam emails sent with the subject of COVID-19 related topics. So, you should be awake for phishing emails. In addition, multi-factor authentication is a secure way to log in to online accounts as they require at least two methods of proving their identity. All of these methods are important to prevent cyber resiliency.

