Resello‘s new Acronis propositions are aiming one of the most popular automation platform, used by over 40,000 web hosting companies, WHMCS. The new proposition offers WHMCS users a lower and highly competitive minimum monthly usage fee. It also includes an updated WHMCS module that adds the newly released Acronis Cyber Protect, combined with personal account management to quickly scale the partners’ backup and cyber protection business.
Acronis Cyber Protect
Acronis Cyber Protect allows MSPs to proactively avoid cyberattacks, minimize downtime, ensure fast and easy recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter the latest cyberthreats. The WHMCS module now supports the full Acronis Cyber Cloud suite, including the new Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Martijn Kamphuis, Product Manager at Resello said,
“Organizations using WHMCS are used to selling subscription model services in a recurring revenue model. Managing services and supporting their SMB customers is in their DNA. These companies are also seeing a rise in demand for services beyond just web hosting. But while the market demand for data protection and other cyber protection solutions is definitely growing, that part of the market was previously harder for WHMCS user to service. By launching this new proposition specifically for WHMCS users Resello and Acronis are able to offer them a full suite of data protection and cyber protection services they can sell, all automated via the Acronis Cyber Cloud module for WHMCS.”
