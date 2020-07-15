Resello‘s new Acronis propositions are aiming one of the most popular automation platform, used by over 40,000 web hosting companies, WHMCS. The new proposition offers WHMCS users a lower and highly competitive minimum monthly usage fee. It also includes an updated WHMCS module that adds the newly released Acronis Cyber Protect, combined with personal account management to quickly scale the partners’ backup and cyber protection business.

Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect allows MSPs to proactively avoid cyberattacks, minimize downtime, ensure fast and easy recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter the latest cyberthreats. The WHMCS module now supports the full Acronis Cyber Cloud suite, including the new Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Martijn Kamphuis, Product Manager at Resello said,