Riot Games faces a security breach from an unknown source, which caused the company to delay game patches.

Riot Games is the developer of popular games such as League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Runeterra, Wild Rift and Valorant and the animated series Arcane.

The company found no evidence that any personal data was in danger following the attack, although Riot also communicated that it currently did not have many answers.

Patches will be delayed

The company said that there appears to be no evidence that any sensitive information was obtained during the attack. Riot Games announced the attack it was facing via Twitter, which did not give many details on the situation except the fact that patches would be delayed. While the company did not provide much information about the attack, players were still notified.

Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 20, 2023

Riot Games’ account for the game League of Legends also tweeted about the attack, letting players know that patches might be late because of it.

Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. https://t.co/DJ8qAKSdQi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023