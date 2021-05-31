RiskIQ, an Internet Security Intelligence company, announced a new integration that makes threat data from RiskIQ PassiveTotal, its threat detection and investigation platform, available in ElastiFlow.

A powerful addition

It was developed for illuminating cyber threats related to network traffic flow in real-time. The integration enables ElastiFlow users to view detailed information about traffic flow on a live, ongoing basis. They can also reach malicious IP data collected by RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph into the ElastiFlow platform.

Lou Manousos, CEO at RiskIQ, said,

“The ability to receive immediate information and details about what malicious IPs may be traversing your network has never before been done so seamlessly and effortlessly. We’re providing users with instant, actionable insights into the threats and malicious activities occurring across the Internet. ElastiFlow is a powerful new addition and partner for the RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program.”

RiskIQ’s Interlock Partner Program is a next-generation program supporting deep, bi-directional integrations that meaningfully advance the capabilities and value for customers and both solutions.

RiskIQ’s PassiveTotal provides unmatched, real-time threat data, including malicious activities and reputation IP data going back more than a decade. When matched against IP traffic, it instantly alerts users to upstream and downstream threats.

“By enriching collected flow records with real-time threat indicators from RiskIQ’s industry-leading PassiveTotal service, security teams are enabled to quickly identify suspicious and malicious activity. This includes service access attempts by known bad external sources and internal, possibly compromised systems connecting to high-risk external services. Working with an innovative partner such as RiskIQ enables ElastiFlow to provide these insights for organizations of any size and helps keep their digital assets secure,” said Rob Cowart, Founder, and CEO of ElastiFlow.

