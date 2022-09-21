Rockstar Games confirmed the incident that caused the leaking of screenshots from Grand Theft Auto 6, which is under development.

According to the announcement, the attack doesn’t affect the online services or the game development process.

The hackers claim that they also stole Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6 source codes and assets but didn’t publish them yet.

Development continues as planned

Shortly after the incident, Rockstar Games published a post on their Twitter page and confirmed the leak. The company didn’t disclose any information about the technical details of the attack or who might the attackers be. The company said,

« We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we will remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. »

Luckily, the company also stated that the incident won’t cause any disruption to its live service. Rockstar Games also doesn’t expect the attack to have any long-term effect on the development of its ongoing projects. The company also said,

« We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation. »

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022