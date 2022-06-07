Information security conferences and expositions, RSA Conference opened its annual event in San Francisco. The event will take place Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9 at the Moscone Center. RSA Conference is bringing together the world’s top cybersecurity, government, and business leaders together for the 31st year to learn, discuss emerging trends, and formulate the best strategies to address current and future cyber threats.

This year’s event has two keynote stages: The West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage which brings highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience. RSA Conference will also feature over 600+ speakers, 25 track sessions, 350+ sessions, and 400+ exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:

RSAC Innovation Sandbox – Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox program culminates with one finalist recognized as “RSA Conference 2022’s Most Innovative Startup”.

RSAC Sandbox – RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSAC 2022 will feature seven different sandboxes with dozens of interactive experiences, starting Tuesday, June 7, and is available for Full Conference Pass or Expo Plus Pass holders.

Inclusive Security – As part of creating an environment where all voices are brought together for positive and inclusive dialogue, RSAC has introduced this seminar that’s open to all pass holders and includes a collection of sessions developed and presented with our community partners. The seminar will focus on increasing the representation of diverse voices throughout our industry and will take place Tuesday, June 7.

RSAC College Day – Taking place on Thursday, June 9, College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them.

Executive Security Action Forum – Members meet every year at the ESAF Annual Meeting held in conjunction with RSA Conference. The RSAC Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF) is an invitation-only, closed-door forum where 100+ top information security executives from Global 1000 companies and government agencies can gather to candidly share insights, discuss key issues, and find actionable solutions to today’s information risk management challenges.

EFraud Global Forum – RSA Conference eFraud Global Forum (eFG) is an exclusive closed-door, an invitation-only forum created to help facilitate information sharing within the global anti-fraud ecosystem. Approximately 125 senior anti-fraud executives from business, security, and technical functions at some of the world’s largest enterprises will gather to confidentially discuss online fraud and how to prevent it.

The Hugh Thompson Show Featuring Katie Couric, Chris Krebs, and Rashad Robinson – To close out RSAC Conference 2022, join Hugh Thompson and co-chairs of the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder as they explore the topic of information disorder and discuss why it is one of the most important problems of our time.

Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference said,

« We’ve always been proud to say that RSA Conference is where the cybersecurity industry comes together, and we could not be more excited to be able to convene in-person again this year for our 31st annual conference. Cybersecurity is core to every business and whether you’re joining us in-person, online, or year-round through RSAC 365, we’re committed to keeping the global community informed 24/7. »

