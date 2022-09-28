The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russia is preparing for a massive cyberattack.

According to the advisory published by GUR, Russia aims to increase the effect of missile strikes on electricity supply facilities.

Russia also intends to increase the intensity of DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine’s closest allies.

The Ukrainian government claimed that Russia is preparing for a massive cyberattack that will target critical infrastructure facilities located in Ukraine. According to an advisory published by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Russia will target the energy sector. GUR also stated that Russia is attacking Ukraine’s closest allies with cyberattacks.

Energy sector and DDoS attacks

The cyber war between Russia and Ukraine started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. While other countries are helping Ukraine to mitigate those attacks, various Russian state-sponsored APTs are targetting the country’s infrastructure. Although GUR didn’t disclose the source of the information, cyber security experts believe that it can be an improved version of a data-wiping malware Russians used before.

According to the advisory published by GUR, Russia is also increasing the intensity of DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine’s closest allies, primarily Poland and the Baltic states. By launching attacks on the energy sector, Russia aims to increase the effect of missile strikes on electricity supply facilities, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of the country. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said,

« The Kremlin is planning to carry out massive cyberattacks on the critical infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian enterprises and critical infrastructure institutions of Ukraine’s allies. First of all, attacks will be aimed at enterprises of the energy sector. The experience of cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy systems in 2015 and 2016 will be used when conducting operations. »