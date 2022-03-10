The cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine goes on. Both sides are doing their best to compromise the other side’s network for propaganda, espionage, and disabling government-related services. As a follow-up, the Russian government has stated that some of their federal agency websites are hacked.

Several websites are affected

The hacked websites belong to Energy Ministry, the Federal Bailiff Service, Federal State Statistics Service, Federal Antimonopoly Service, Culture ministry, Federal Penitentiary Service, and others. The hackers have put some images related to the ongoing war on those websites, which can be seen below:

The Russian Digital Development Ministry has claimed that the websites were fixed just in an hour as those images appear. The press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development has made the following statement:

« It is difficult to compromise these websites directly, so hackers attack resources through external services and thus gain access to demonstrate incorrect content »