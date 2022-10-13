A Russian hacker group is launching large-scale DDoS attacks against the websites of several major airports in the U.S.

The attacks didn’t disrupt the flights but impacted associated online services for long periods of time.

KillNet, a pro-Russian hacktivist group claims the large-scale DDoS attacks targeted websites of airports in the U.S. As a result, multiple websites went offline for long periods of time. Although the attacks didn’t affect flights, other online airline services were disrupted during the attacks. The hacker group published the list of websites on its Telegram channel, encouraging members and volunteers to join the attack.

The most notable targets of the hacker group’s attacks were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The websites of these two large air traffic hubs’ websites were either unavailable or very slow to respond during the attack.

The group also attacked Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Denver International Airport (DIA), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and some airports in Kentucky, Mississippi, and Hawaii. The attacks caused database connection errors, causing the websites to go offline.

The hacker group mostly targets countries that sided with Ukraine. KillNet and its sub-group, Legion attacked Romania, Italy, Norway, and Lithuania for similar reasons recently. The hacker group also attacked the government websites of Colorado, Kentucky, and Mississippi last week.