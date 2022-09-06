Samsung confirmed that an unauthorized third party acquired information from Samsung’s systems in late July.

The company has engaged a leading cybersecurity firm for investigation and is coordinating with law enforcement.

The issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers but impacted some personal information.

Samsung confirmed a data breach happened in late July with a blog post. According to the announcement, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s systems located in the United States. The tech giant started an investigation shortly after the incident and noticed that the personal information of certain customers was affected. Samsung started working with a cybersecurity firm to take actions to secure the system and also working with law enforcement.

Credit cards are not affected

The investigation showed that the issue didn’t impact customers’ Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers. The stolen information includes name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The stolen information may vary for each customer. Samsung has also said that they informed customers about the issue.

Although there is no need to take immediate action, Samsung also recommended:

Remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for your personal information or refer you to a web page asking for personal information

Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails

Review your accounts for suspicious activity

However, Samsung didn’t disclose how many customers are affected by the data breach. Currently, the hackers behind the attack are unknown but soon we can see the group trying to sell the stolen information on the dark web.