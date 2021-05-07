Sectigo announced the acquisition of SiteLock, a provider of website security protection and monitoring; the transaction also included Patchman, a Netherlands-based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions.

Automated website security solution

By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expands its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock. The combined organization establishes a commanding market leadership position in web security. With this acquisition, Sectigo’s global organization will grow to more than 450 employees worldwide.

Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channel, Sectigo, said,

“SiteLock is a widely recognized and trusted brand for website security among customers and partners globally. Businesses are facing more frequent and sophisticated web-based attacks, often overwhelming website owners and crippling their business. By combining Sitelock and Sectigo products’ strengths, we are providing an unmatched, automated website security solution backed by two of the largest brands and experts in the market.”

Global demand for advanced web security is at an all-time high, particularly in an era of remote work and increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks. Sales of the Sectigo Web Security Platform grew nearly 40% in the 2H of 2020, demonstrating that businesses are making increased investments to improve their website security and ensure business continuity.

SiteLock is Sectigo’s fifth acquisition completed during the past three years. Sectigo strengthened its enterprise security platform in 2019 with the addition of Icon Labs’ IoT security technology and acquired CodeGuard, a website backup and recovery company for SMBs in mid-2018.

