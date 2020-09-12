Automated digital identity management and web security solutions Sectigo and Managed Security Service Provider Trustify announced that the duo has formed a partnership to deliver web security solutions. It combines Trustify’s digital signing, email security, and professional management with Sectigo’s all-in-one Web Security Platform. The new solution is now available as Trust365.

Trust365

Trust365 offers web security technology from both Sectigo and Trustify. The new solution is available as an all-in-one solution bundle or as a la carte products. Trust365 includes:

Sectigo SSL certificates

Sectigo’s eight-layered Web Security Platform Web Detect: Daily malware and vulnerability scanning Web Patch: Automated vulnerability and CMS patching Web Clean: One-click malware removal Web Backup & Restore: Daily website backups and one-click restore Web Accelerate: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Web Firewall: Continuous DDoS protection with WAF Web Comply: Simplified PCI Compliance Web DNS: Sectigo’s Global Anycast DNS

TrustiMail: Fully-encrypted secure email, user-friendly across all key email platforms

TrustiSign: The world’s most advanced electronic signing solution

