Digital certificates and automated certificate management solutions provider, Sectigo announced the company’s achievements and highlights for the first half of 2021. During the period, the company recorded 30% growth year-over-year.

Record demand for automated CLM

According to the announcement, the company saw record demand for automated Certificate Lifecycle Management capabilities and integrations. Some major highlights from the first half of 2021 are:

SiteLock : In May, Sectigo announced the acquisition of Sitelock , a leading provider of website security protection and monitoring. The transaction also included Patchman, a Netherlands-based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning, and patching solutions. By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expanded its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock.

Secure Partner Program : In early 2021, Sectigo launched its Secure Partner Program, furthering Sectigo’s commitment to the company’s base of more than 1,200 partners worldwide. Partners in the program gain a myriad of benefits, including access to the new Sectigo Connect Partner Portal, advancing their ability to build new capabilities, deliver more value to customers, drive higher profits, and accelerate growth in today’s dynamic cybersecurity market.

Website Security and Threat Report: In February, a Sectigo study found 50% of SMBs have experienced a website breach, and 40% are being attacked monthly. The company released new capabilities in Sectigo Web Security Platform (Sectigo Web) to combat rising threats.

PKI Risk Assessment Tool: In May, Sectigo announced initial findings and themes from its PKI Risk Assessment Tool, which launched in Q4 2020. According to results, Application Development, Cloud Key Management, and Networked Devices rank as the top three high-risk use cases for respondents.

Root Causes Podcast : In April, Sectigo’s cybersecurity podcast “Root Causes” reached 150 episodes and surpassed 40,000 listens. The show, hosted by Sectigo’s digital certificate industry veterans Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer, and Jason Soroko, Chief Technology Officer of PKI, has a five-star rating, with its most popular episode focusing on exchange server vulnerabilities.

Bill Holtz, CEO of Sectigo said,

“As businesses evolve to the new norms resulting from the pandemic, we’ve seen an equal evolvement in the types, amount, and sophistication of cyber threats. In the first half of this year, we had record demand for our CLM platform to manage the number of certificates and keys being used to secure every device, user, and application across the enterprise. Equally as important is a single solution for complete website security and ongoing protection, which we now have with SiteLock. Both platforms provide Sectigo a foundation for continued innovation and growth.”

See more Cyber Security News