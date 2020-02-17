Sectigo, a commercial Certificate Authority (CA) released Sectigo Web Security Platform to help businesses protect themselves from web-based threats.

Sectigo launched a new Sectigo Web Security Platform which is an all-in-one, proactive security solution for CMS. It brings together malware detection, malware removal, website patching, backup and recovery, Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Web Application Firewall (WAF). This cloud-based solution bundled with TLS/SSL certificates. That means for customers to easily identify threats and patch vulnerabilities for their CMS.

Proactive security solution for CMS

Sectigo Web Security Platform has a comprehensive management portal that provides automates daily scanning for vulnerabilities, receives proactive notifications and removes the malware found within the code, database, or files on the webserver. Furthermore, with this platform, it is possible to make automatically daily website backup.

Sectigo is planning to add advanced features to accelerate website performance with a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Domain Name System (DNS) and to increase protection with a Web Application Firewall (WAF). “Our research consistently points to security as the number one area of concern for companies working to optimize their cloud presence,” said Fernando Montenegro, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. He added:

“Expanding security coverage, leveraging automation, and consolidating web security functionality into fewer vendors are strategies that many organizations, particularly those with significant resource constraints, may benefit from exploring. Sectigo’s move into offering additional services beyond traditional certificate services fits well into this narrative.”

Available with SSL certificates

Sectigo Web Monitor which is available with all SectigoSSL, PositiveSSL, and InstantSSL certificates has special features including Sectigo Web Detect that automatically scans up to five website pages once daily, malware detection, vulnerability detection for monitoring a website daily for security vulnerabilities, SPAM and blacklist monitoring.

Sectigo Web Remediate feature is available with the all-new SectigoSSL Pro certificates. This option includes enhanced Sectigo Web Detect, Sectigo Web Clean, Sectigo Web Patch, Sectigo Web Backup and Restore.

“Website owners and organizations of all sizes must look beyond an SSL certificate to protect against new and emerging threats. With this launch, our certificates provide more value to customers and give the world a new way to think about Certificate Authorities and the security offerings provided to our channel partners and collective customers,”

said Michael Fowler, President of Channel Partners, Sectigo.

“Sectigo’s new Web Security Platform also offers opportunities for our partners around the world to differentiate themselves from competitors, while increasing revenue and maintaining customer retention by offering multiple solutions via an easy-to-use, single API,” added Mr. Fowler.

Customers can now purchase a Sectigo SSL certificate, with Sectigo Web Perform and Sectigo Web Complete. Subscription to web security services for website owners and administrators is also available to web security services on Sectigo.com, Positivessl.com, or Instantssl.com, authorized Sectigo hosting providers and resellers.