Sectigo announced that according to the new research conducted by SiteLock, all kinds of cyberattacks are on the rise, especially automated ones, primarily due to increasing bot traffic. SiteLock’s 2022 SiteLock Annual Website Security Report focuses on the website security landscape and trends from 2021.

14 million websites

For the report, SiteLock analyzed over 14 million websites to be able to determine the most common cyber threats. The report says that the landscape is continuing to grow and evolve. The particularly effective cyberthreats coming into focus, such as Filehacker and Backdoor attacks. The research found:

Ninety-three percent of websites infected with malware were not blacklisted. That’s nine out of 10 websites missed by search engines.

Websites are attacked 172 times per day, eight attacks per minute.

WordPress sites are 39 times more vulnerable than non-Content Management System (CMS) sites. Plus, plugins impact WordPress vulnerability. For every five plugins on a website, the risk of an attack is nearly double.

There are currently an estimated 4.1 million websites infected with malware worldwide.

Nearly half (48 percent) of SMB website owners believe they are too small to target, even though half of them have been breached.

Jason Soroko, CTO of PKI at Sectigo said,

« While there are legitimate reasons for bots to visit a website like search engine crawlers and copyright scans, bots are also used for a variety of nefarious purposes. Malicious bots can programmatically visit websites and identify vulnerabilities in code to execute their attacks, such as stealing data or inserting malware. The public internet is a very dangerous place and is increasingly getting worse. Don’t commit the fallacy of the underdog — SMB websites have enormous value to bad actors because they have customer data and can be used for phishing attacks. It’s not just about fraud, either. If websites handle payments, they’re obvious targets, too. The content management system platforms SMBs rely on may not protect against these threats. In fact, they are inherently difficult to secure. SiteLock’s new data underscores the importance of having a comprehensive website security solution in place to protect against these threats and establish digital trust in an increasingly digital world. Even well-resourced enterprises struggle with this. In 2022 and beyond, specialized security tools are a necessity, not a luxury. »