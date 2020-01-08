Cisco Systems warned customers to patch their Data Center Network Manager (DCNM) system to fix serious security vulnerabilities in the software.

Cisco Systems is urging customers to patch their Data Center Network Manager (DCNM), a management system for Cisco’s Unified Fabric. Updates are addressing serious multiple authentication vulnerabilities. According to Cisco’s statement, there are no workarounds to the problems, so patches are urgent. The vulnerabilities affect all versions of DCNM earlier than 11.3(1) for Windows, Linux, and virtual appliance platforms.

Authentication vulnerabilities