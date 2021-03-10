Autonomous cybersecurity platform company, SentinelOne announced the appointment of Ric Smith, who has more than 15 years of experience in product development in both pre-IPO and post-IPO companies, as Chief Technology Officer. He will be responsible for accelerating the global research and development efforts and supporting the growth of the company’s Singularity XDR platform across the endpoint, cloud, and IoT security markets.

Over 15 years of experience

Mr. Smith oversaw engineering prior to and following the company’s IPO, by joining SentinelOne from Medallia. Prior to Medallia, he was responsible for multiple engineering leadership roles at Oracle. Ric Smith, CTO, SentinelOne, said,

“SentinelOne is at an exciting point in its journey to becoming the market leader in AI-powered cybersecurity. The Singularity XDR platform delivers unrivaled product efficacy with proactive operational insights from a security-first perspective, and I’m excited to help elevate the company’s research and development efforts to establish the cybersecurity SaaS platform of the future.”

