Autonomous cybersecurity platform company, SentinelOne announced its intent to acquire Attivo Networks, identity security, and lateral movement protection company. The company will extend its AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities to identity-based threats, setting the standard for XDR and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption.

The company stated that under the terms of the agreement, SentinelOne will acquire Attivo Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at $616.5 million. It is expected to close in the company’s upcoming fiscal second quarter, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The duo will deliver comprehensive identity security as part of Singularity XDR for autonomous protection including:

Identity Threat Detection and Response: Attivo’s identity suite delivers holistic prevention, detection, and response. It protects in real-time against credential theft, privilege escalation, lateral movement, data cloaking, identity exposure, and more supporting conditional access and zero trust cybersecurity.

Identity Infrastructure Assessment: Attivo’s identity assessment tool provides instant Active Directory visibility of misconfigurations, suspicious password and account changes, credential exposures, unauthorized access, and more enabling identity-focused attack surface reduction.

Identity Cyber Deception: Attivo’s network and cloud-based deception suite lure attackers into revealing themselves. Through misdirection of the attack with tactics including breadcrumbs and decoy accounts, files, and IPs, organizations gain the advantage of the time to detect, analyze, and stop attackers and insider threats without impacting enterprise assets.

Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne said,

« The acquisition of Attivo Networks continues our commitment to defining and delivering autonomous XDR. Identity fuses together all enterprise assets, and I see identity threat detection and response as an integral part of our XDR vision. Attivo Networks is the right technology and team to advance our portfolio, complementing our hypergrowth and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption. »