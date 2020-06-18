The company announced SSH public key management through ServerPilot. Once a user added an SSH key to a system user, the user will be able to SSH and SFTP into your server using public-key authentication. ServerPilot’s SSH key management also works perfectly alongside manual SSH key management. ServerPilot also stated that it makes it easy for users to add and remove keys from system users without the risk of locking out due to SSH misconfiguration. It also allows users to see which keys have been added to a system user and, for any given key, which system users have that key enabled.

SSH keys

The cryptographic principles of SSH keys are the same as with SSL/TLS keys. In both methods, the keys consist of two mathematically related parts: a public key and a private key. The private key must be kept as a secret. If a system user on the server is configured with your public key, the user can log in using the private key. SSH verifies that the user has the correct private key and then logs the user in.