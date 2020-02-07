Hosting provider IONOS announced that the company has added the SiteLock cybersecurity solutions to its portfolio.

IONOS will add SiteLock’s customized risk score to its portfolio in addition to the company’s other website security solutions. Europe’s one of the largest hosting providers IONOS announced that cybersecurity solutions provider SiteLock will become its preferred website security provider. IONOS was created in 2018 from the merger of 1&1 and IaaS provider ProfitBricks.

Proactive cybersecurity

Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS said,

“Cyberattacks continue to make headlines as bad actors become more sophisticated in their techniques. Proactive cybersecurity is essential to help prevent attacks before they happen. By partnering with SiteLock, we have access to industry-leading technology that enables us to provide our customers with the highest level of threat protection, as well as a customized risk score that alerts them to potential threats or vulnerabilities within their websites. By providing this level of visibility, customers can be proactive and take action quickly, which vastly improves their security posture while optimizing business performance.”

Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at SiteLock said,