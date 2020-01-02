SiteLock INFINITY has been recognized as the Winner of the 2019 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards.

SiteLock INFINITY wins the 2019 Cloud Security Excellence Award. The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards was presented by the TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine. SiteLock INFINITY is a malware and vulnerability detection and remediation solution featuring unique, patent-pending technology.

Highest level of protection

SiteLock INFINITY is the only cloud-based solution on the market that offers continuous scanning, automatic malware removal, complete CMS core security patching, and database protection for WordPress, Joomla! and any other web platform using a MySQL database. INFINITY offers accuracy and frequency, delivering the highest level of protection against security threats and vulnerabilities. Designed to scan a website from all angles to provide complete coverage of the website and database, INFINITY catches any trace of malware before damage is done.

